TATUM Funeral services are scheduled for Donna Sue Gant Liles, 72, of Tatum, 3 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church. Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Liles was born February 7, 1948, and died February 12, 2020.
Donna Sue Gant Liles
