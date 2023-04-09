Donnie Ray Conway
DAINGERFIELD — A Life Celebration® memorial service for Donnie Ray Conway, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, April 14th, 2023, at Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Friday, April 14th, 2023, at Welch Funeral Home. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
