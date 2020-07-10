MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Donnie Ray Wilder, 68, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Wilder was born March 30, 1952, in Hallsville, and died July 7, 2020.
Donnie Ray Wilder
