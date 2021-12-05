Dora Jean Thedford
IRVING — Dora Jean Thedford, age 86, passed away on November 17, 2021. Mrs. Thedford was born on March 22, 1935 in Patroon, Texas. Funeral Service on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2pm at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
