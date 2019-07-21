MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Doreatha Alice Beckham, 82, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Interment, Powder Mill, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Beckham was born March 30, 1937, in Los Angeles, California, and died July 17, 2019.
Doreatha Alice Beckham
