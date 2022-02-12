Doris Jackson Graves
MARSHALL, TX — Doris Jackson Graves, 98, of Marshall passed away Feb 9, 2022. She was born Aug 23, 1923 in Atlanta. A time of visitation with Mrs. Grave’s family will be held from 1-2 pm on Mon, Feb 14, 2022 at the Travis St Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home with services to celebrate her life starting at 2 pm. Interment will follow in the Algoma North. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.