SHREVEPORT Graveside services are scheduled for Dorothea LaGrone, 80, of Deadwood, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Deadwood Cemetery. Interment, Deadwood Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. LaGrone was born July 11, 1939, in Shreveport, and died May 25, 2020.
Dorothea LaGrone
