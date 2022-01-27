Dorothy Ann Hill
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Dorothy Ann Hill , age 67, will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: New Boggy Cemetery in Bethany, La. Viewing will be Friday, January 28, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home from 1:00-6:00 p.m. Mrs. Hill was born February 21, 1954 in Waskom, TX and died January 19, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.