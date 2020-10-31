GILMER Graveside services are scheduled for Dorothy Faye Stanley, 90, of Upshur County, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Ashland Cemetery. Interment, Ashland Cemetery. Arrangements by Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mrs. Stanley was born November 7, 1929, in Marshall, and died September 29, 2020.
Dorothy Faye Stanley
