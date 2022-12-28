Dorothy Foster Knight
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building. Interment; Wiley Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, December 30, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Mrs. Knight was born March 29, 1936 and died December 24, 2022.
