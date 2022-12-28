Dorothy J. Burnett
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Dorothy J. Burnett, 75, will be Friday, 12/30/2022 at the Bethesda Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the McJohnson Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing will be Thursday 12/29/2022 from 2-5 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Burnett was born 03/05/1947 in Marshall and died at her home 12/24/2022.
