Dorothy Jane Mings Hinman
HARLETON — Funeral Service for Dorothy Hinman will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Harleton, Texas. A time for visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Mrs. Hinman passed away on August 25, 2021 in Longview, Texas.
