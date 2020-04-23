MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Dorothy Morris Epps, 93, of Marshall 12 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Epps was born July 8, 1926, in Marshall and died April 17, 2020.
Dorothy Morris Epps
MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Dorothy Morris Epps, 93, of Marshall 12 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Epps was born July 8, 1926, in Marshall and died April 17, 2020.
MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Dorothy Morris Epps, 93, of Marshall 12 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Epps was born July 8, 1926, in Marshall and died April 17, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.