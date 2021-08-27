Dortha Ann Grissom
LODI — Graveside services for Dortha Ann Grissom, 75, of Lodi, Texas will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Lewis Chapel Cemetery in Lodi, Texas. There will be a time of visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00am until 5:00pm. Dortha was born on September 30, 1945 and passed away on August 22, 2021.
