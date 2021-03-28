Doug Eastham
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Funeral services for Mr. Doug Eastham, 81,will be held at 10 AM on March 30, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Jefferson, Texas . A time of visitation will be held from 6-8PM on March 29, 2021 at Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas. Interment will take place on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Fouke Cemetery in Fouke, AR after Funeral services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.