Doug Hensley
KARNACK, TX — Doug Hensley, 59, of Karnack passed away Jan 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 3, 1962 in Marshall to Nelson and Shirley Hensley. Visitation will be at the funeral Home on Tues, Jan 11 from 6 to 8 pm. Services to Celebrate His Life will be held at 10:30 am, Wed, Jan 12, at the chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.