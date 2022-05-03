Dr. Bryan Baggett
LINDEN — Dr. Bryan David Baggett, 60, of Linden, TX went to be with the Lord, on May 2, 2022. Bryan was born on May 20, 1961. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Pinecrest Baptist Church in Linden, TX with Bro. Doug Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
