Dr. John L. Harris
MARSHALL, TX JOHN LINDEN HARRIS, university professor, administrator, and Baptist minister, was gathered to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. John L. Harris was born July 13, 1962 in Pensacola, Florida. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Baker Chapel on the E.T.B.U. Campus in Marshall.
