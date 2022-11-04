Dr. Lauren Gray Gilstrap
HANOVER — A Celebration of Life for Dr. Lauren Gray Gilstrap was held at the United Church of Christ at Dartmouth College on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A family viewing was held on Friday evening prior to the service. Lauren was born in Marshall on Nov. 25, 1983 and passed away on Oct. 21, 2022 in Hanover, NH. A private family committal will be held at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall at a later date.
