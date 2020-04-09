LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Dr. T. Bernard Clayton, 74, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2020, at Pine View Cemetery, at Bainbridge, Georgia. Interment, Pine View Cemetery. A memorial service in Marshall will be set at a later date. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, and Bruton Funeral Home, Bainbridge, Georgia. Mr. Clayton was born October 30, 1945, in Marshall, and died April 1, 2020.
Dr. T. Bernard Clayton
