CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Drew Darnell, 70, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment, Antioch Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Darnell was born August 4, 1950, in Shreveport, LA, and died December 27, 2020.
Drew Darnell
