FORT WORTH Funeral services are scheduled for Dwayne Gilbert Reagor Jr., 53, of Fort Worth 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Reagor Jr. was born December 6, 1965, in Dallas and died August 7, 2019.
Dwayne Gilbert Reagor Jr.
