MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Earl Minniefield, 86, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Minniefield was born May 20, 1934, in Marshall, and died September 10, 2020.
Earl Minniefield
