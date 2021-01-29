Earnest Bertram Knighten
MARSHALL, TEXAS Graveside service under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas, for Earnest Knighten will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan 29, 2021 at Nichols Cemetery, Marshall, TX. Mr. Earnest Knighten was born May 5, 1947 and passed away on Jan21, 2021
