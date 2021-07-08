Earnest Williams, Jr.
MARSHALL Visitation for Earnest Williams, Jr., 67, is scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021 from 2 - 7 pm at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Interment will be in the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, Louisiana. Mr. Williams was born in Marshall, Texas and died July 3, 2021. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home.
