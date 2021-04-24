Eartha Lee King White
MT. PLEASANT was born December 21, 1932 in Mt. Pleasant to Jodie and Beaulah King. She died April 20, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant. Service Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11am at Greater Hope COGIC Mt. Pleasant burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Tumey Mortuary. Viewing Tuesday at the funeral home 10am-6pm. Guestbook at www.tumeymortuary.com
