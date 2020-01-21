HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Ed Wingo, 64, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Resthaven Cemetery in Jacksonville. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Wingo was born March 30, 1955, in Charleston, West Virginia, and died January 17, 2020.
Ed Wingo
