Edd Deberry Avery
CARTHAGE — Graveside services for Mr. Edd DeBerry Avery, 95, of Lumberton, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Waldrop Cemetery in Fairplay. Mr. Avery was born July 8, 1928 in Paxton, Texas and passed away July 14, 2023. Local services are under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
