KARNACK Funeral services are scheduled for Eddie Dewayne Williams, of Karnack, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building, Marshall. Interment, Old Border Cemetery, Jonesville. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Williams was born July 7, 1988, and died May 17, 2020.
Eddie Dewayne Williams
