NACOGDOCHES Funeral services are scheduled for Eddie J.R. Craig, 77, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Shady Grove Cemetery. Interment, Shady Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Craig was born August 21, 1942, in Garrison, and died April 12, 2020.
