MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Eddie Jenkins, of Marshall, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Mark Baptist Church, Marshall. Interment, Antioch Cemetery, Leigh. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Mark Baptist Church. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Jenkins was born July 24, 1957, and died January 15, 2020.
Eddie Jenkins
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Eddie Jenkins, of Marshall, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Mark Baptist Church, Marshall. Interment, Antioch Cemetery, Leigh. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Mark Baptist Church. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Jenkins was born July 24, 1957, and died January 15, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.