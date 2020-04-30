TYLER Graveside services are scheduled for Eddie Lee Gordon, 68, of Waskom, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Old Border Cemetery. Interment, Old Border Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Gordon was born July 29, 1951, in Waskom, and died April 23, 2020.
Eddie Lee Gordon
