JEFFERSON Graveside services are scheduled for Eddie Lee Hindsman, 68, of Avinger, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Good Exchange Cemetery in McLeod. Interment, Good Exchange Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Hindsman was born July 26, 1951, in Vivian, Louisiana, and died March 25, 2020.
