LANCASTER Graveside services are scheduled for Eddie Lil Book Cooper, Jr., 65, of Lancaster, 12 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at First Community Cemetery, Harleton. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Cooper, Jr. was born February 17, 1955, in Jefferson, and died November 22, 2020.
Eddie Lil Book Cooper, Jr.
