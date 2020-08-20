MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Eddie Lybrunt Ratcliff, 62, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Valley View Cemetery. Interment, Valley View Cemetery. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Ratcliff was born March 3, 1958, in Dallas, and died August 8, 2020.
Eddie Lybrunt Ratcliff
