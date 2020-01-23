MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Eddie Ray Gaderson, 60, of Jefferson, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Jefferson Community Center . Interment, Antioch Cemetery, Karnack. Viewing, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Gaderson was born June 11, 1959, in Ft. Worth, and died January 19, 2020.
Eddie Ray Gaderson
