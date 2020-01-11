LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Eddie Ray Parker Jr, 53, of Jefferson, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Jefferson Community Center. Interment, Corinth Cemetery, Jefferson. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Parker Jr was born October 13, 1966, in Jefferson, and died December 31, 2019.
Eddie Ray Parker Jr
