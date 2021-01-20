Edna Harber
MARSHALL - A memorial service for Mrs. Edna Harber will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 4:00PM at Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Pete Sellers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
