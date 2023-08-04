Edna Marie Rogers
MARSHALL — Funeral service for Edna Marie Rogers, will be held at a later date. Edna was born on May 14, 1962, to Minnie Pearl Malone Deary and Edward Deary Sr. and died on August 1, 2023, in Marshall, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.