Edna Trice
KARNACK, TX — Graveside Services for Mrs. Edna Trice, age 75, of Karnack, TX will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Family Cemetery in Leigh, TX. Bro. Craig Evers of Pope City Baptist Church will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
