CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Eduardo Hernández, 89, of Longview, 2 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at San Pedro the Fisherman Catholic Church, Tatum. Interment, Tatum Cemetery, Tatum. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be recited following the visitation. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hernández was born October 13, 1931, in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico, and died December 6, 2020.
Eduardo Hernández
