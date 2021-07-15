Edwin O'Neal Wilbert
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Edwin O'Neal, 66, for Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment is cremation. Viewing Friday, July 16, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall from 2-6 p.m. Visitation from 6-7 p.m. Mr. Wilbert was born August 4, 1954 in Marshall and died July 11, 2021.
