TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Elder Melvin D. Jones, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Williams Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, Deberry. Interment, Paradise Cemetery, Deberry. Viewing, 6 p.m. - 7 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Victory Temple Church of God in Christ, Tyler. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Jones was born March 15, 1953, and died October 18, 2019.
Elder Melvin D. Jones
