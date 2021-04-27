Eli Jefferson Davis
CARTHAGE Graveside services for Mr. Eli Davis, 90 of Hideaway, Texas formerly of Carthage will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Odd Fellows Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mr. Davis was born July 13, 1930 in Carthage and passed away April 24, 2021 in Fort Worth.
