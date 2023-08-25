Elizabeth Anne “Betty” Norman
MARSHALL — Betty Bryan Norman, age 97, passed away in Marshall on August 21, 2023. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 5-7pm at Sullivan Funeral Home. Graveside service will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com.
