Elizabeth Anne “Libby” Flahie
LONGVIEW — A private memorial service Elizabeth Anne “Libby” Flahie, will be held at a later date in Utah. Libby was born on September 27, 1945, in Kilgore, Texas and died on March 05, 2023, in Longview, Texas. The obituary and online condolences may be left at www.cammackfamily.com
