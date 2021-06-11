Elizabeth Dennard
CARTHAGE, TX Mary Elizabeth (Graham) Dennard, age 102, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She was born August 29, 1918 in Arkansas. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Bethlehem Cemetery in the Snap Community of Panola County, Texas under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
