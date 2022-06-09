Elizabeth Myers Brooks
MARSHALL — Elizabeth Myers Brooks, age 79, passed away on June 5, 2022. Mrs. Brooks was born on January 4, 1943 in Marshall, Texas. Visitation on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1pm. Funeral Service to follow visitation at 2pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
