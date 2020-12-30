DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Ella Mae Haynes Thompson, of Dallas, 1 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Union Chapel Cemetery, Waskom. Interment, Union Chapel Cemetery, Waskom. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mrs. Haynes Thompson was born May 26, 1948, and died December 19, 2020.
Ella Mae Haynes Thompson
