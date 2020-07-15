HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Ellen Jean Walker, 80, of Omaha, 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Daingerfield-Lone Star High School Auditorium. Interment, Reynolds Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Ms. Walker was born January 11, 1940, in Morris County, and died July 9, 2020.
Ellen Jean Walker
